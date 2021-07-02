Motorists encouraged to plan ahead for Independence Day travel amid north split closure

INDIANAPOLIS — Motorists heading out ahead of the Independence Day weekend should be on the lookout for potential route changes caused by the north split closure.

The Indianapolis Department of Transportation is reminding people that I-65 and I-70 between the North Split and Washington Street is closed to all traffic while bridges and roadways are reconstructed. The I-65 southbound to I-70 eastbound and I-70 westbound to I-65 northbound connections remain open to traffic during construction.

Those headed to the downtown Indianapolis fireworks can still get into downtown via:

I-70 westbound exit ramp to Ohio St.

Pine St. entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington St.

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West St.

I-65 southbound to Meridian St.

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

INDOT said College Avenue between 11th and 13th streets reopened earlier Friday. Michigan Street between Davidson and Pine streets is anticipated to reopen later Friday, weather dependent.

INDOT is reminding motorists traveling through the Indianapolis area for the holiday weekend to use detour routes on I-465, I-65 and I-70.

Detour routes for the through traffic will use parts of I-465 between the I-65 north the I-70 east junctions. The detour for I-70 will use the south leg of I-465. The detour for northbound I-65 will use I-65 to I-70 in the South Split.

For more information and detour maps, visit https://northsplit.com/maps/local-streets/.