Motorsports engineering degree helping graduates get on the fast track to joining racing industry

INDIANAPOLIS — To work in the pit of any racing team takes years of training. It also often requires an engineering degree. But for decades, no American university offered one in motorsports. Now one campus does and the industry’s hiring these grads fast!

FOX59’s Beairshelle Edmé shows us why young people across the nation and the world are racing to Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

10 years ago, a student like Jon Turcios, interested in motorsports, couldn’t find a motorsports lab like IUPUI’s.

It was unheard of.

“I mean, I graduated school with a mechanical engineering degree and I learned the hard way,” described Andy Borme, the motorsports engineering program director.

On the job training of up to 2 years was the norm for new grads– that is until two industry veterans launched the nation’s first motorsports engineering degree at IUPUI.

“We started with a number of 12 (students) and the IU representative said, ‘Why don’t you lower that to 8?’ but, Dr. Hylton and I thought, ‘No, we think we’re going to get that!’” recalled Terri Talbert-Hatch, a co-founder of the program. “It was approved in May of 2008, and that fall we had 22 students.”

Fast forward to 2019, and 100 students enrolled in the motorsports program.

As European graduates dominate the sport, IUPUI is still the only American university to offer future racing engineers both undergraduate and graduate motorsports degrees.

“I’m not a race fan, per say,” said the IUPUI motorsports engineering senior.

Yet, the Formula 1 plus 1 does intrigue Turcios.

IUPUI’s program teaches him to look beneath a race car’s hood, where every gear’s precisely place and every drop’s measured.

He learns to track with precision even when the odds are stacked against him, and to calculate the centimeters that make the difference between 1st place and last.

“The analysis behind how they function– and optimizing a racecar for a race track,” he described his coursework.

Borme, his professor, passes down these lessons to the next generation.

“So we teach, how you’re going do it,” the racing professional detailed.

The professor’s well equipped to do that! Borme has 25 years of experience in the pits for IndyCar Series and Formula1.

“And the fact of the matter is, now, where the program is now, with the curriculum, students are immediately useful, and that’s the difference,” he explained when talking about what sets apart this program from other similar ones in mechanical engineering, for example.

It’s exactly what Talbert-Hatch imagined when she co-founded the program in the racing capital of the world, Indianapolis.

“When you’re in racing, you’ve got to move and make adjustments quickly,” she told Edmé.

Students with this degree make that hot lap.

“I mean, in 2009, that was the big question mark of, ‘Boy, it would sure be great if our students get hired!’ Now, now they come to us,” Borme beamed!

Big names in autosports, Andretti, Penske, and Ganassi, all chase down IUPUI graduates as new hire, who then help drivers cross the finish line.

“When we have a graduate who’s on the podium, they just won the Indy 500, it’s hugely gratifying,” the veteran racing engineer exclaimed! “I mean, I’m the past. My background was working in this industry. These kids are the future, and, you know, it’s great to watch.”

If you’re interested in learning more about IUPUI’s motorsports engineering program, visit here.