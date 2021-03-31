Motortrend announces Hot Rod touring events to hit the Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS––In a news release Wednesday, Motortrend announced the return of two signature events across five Midwestern cities in 2021.

Billed as “the world’s largest traveling car show,” the HOT ROD Power Tour is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27.

“The fastest streetcar competition in America.” the HOT ROD Drag Week is slated for Sunday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 17.

Motortrend said both events combined boast upwards of 6,000 participating vehicles.

“This year we are more excited than ever to host two of our signature annual events in HOT ROD Power Tour and HOT ROD Drag Week,” said HOT ROD’s Editor-in-Chief John McGann.

“These events exemplify the core of what we do – and we wouldn’t be able to make it happen without our amazing participants. I am grateful and looking forward to a great year ahead.”

HOT ROD Power Tour features classic cars and hot rods “cruising through small town America like one big family reunion road trip.” Motortrend said participants can join up for one, two, or all five days.

HOT ROD POWER TOUR 2021 SCHEDULE

KICKOFF / Day 1: Monday, Aug. 23 – Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio

Day 2: Tuesday, Aug. 24 – Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Dayton, Ohio

Day 3: Wednesday, Aug. 25 – Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

Day 4: Thursday, Aug. 26 – World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Day 5: Friday, Aug. 27 – State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

HOT ROD Drag Week Presented by Gear Vendors Overdrive is “the world’s toughest competition to find the ultimate street-legal drag car.” According to Motortrend, some of the nation’s top racers will participate, including past champions Tom Bailey and Dave Schroeder.

HOT ROD DRAG WEEK 2021 SCHEDULE

Registration, Tech Day, and Test ‘n’ Tune: Sunday, Sept. 12 – US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Mich.

Racing Day 1: Monday, Sept. 13 – US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Mich.

Racing Day 2: Tuesday, Sept. 14 – Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio

Racing Day 3: Wednesday, Sept. 15 – Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis

Racing Day 4: Thursday, Sept. 16 – Byron Dragway in Byron, Ill.

Racing Day 5: Friday, Sept. 17 – US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Mich.

For more information, visit HotRod.com/events

Motortrends said all stops will adhere to federal, state and local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19 and follow a plan approved by local health departments.