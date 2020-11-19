Mozel Sanders continues to serve Thanksgiving meals in new ways amidst a pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — As the pandemic slams head on with Thanksgiving, the Mozel Sanders Foundation still intends to feed people in need, but their typical Turkey Day gathering is getting a COVID friendly change this year.

“It has been to say the least a challenge this year,” says Mozel Sanders marketing and public relations person Dawn Jones, “We started meeting as a committee on a “Plan B”, we actually called them “Plan B” meetings. We knew we had to be proactive instead of reactive.”

Instead of an in-person gathering, the foundation will be offering meals for pick up or delivery from volunteer drivers. Those deliveries will be contactless. Typically, they serve 20,000 to 40,000 meals every Thanksgiving, but this year they expect that number to drop to 10,000. Right now, they are looking for restaurants, churches, and kitchens who are willing to help cook the food. Normally they do it out of Butler University’s kitchen, but it is too small to accommodate safe social distancing. They still have roughly $4,000 meals that need a place to cook them.

“All we need them to do is just provide the facilities to bring this food up to temperature, everything is ready to go,” explains Jones.

The two locations for picking up food will be Friendship Baptist Church and Tabernacle Presbyterian. Mozel Sanders will be announcing any additional satellite pickup locations on their social media platforms.

Every year the foundation gives out a Roosevelt Sanders scholarship to a student. This Thanksgiving they will be spreading that money across seven essential workers. You can nominate someone for the award on the foundation’s website. They will be selecting the winners.

“What we wanted to do was to honor them, and let them know their sacrifice isn’t in vain,” adds Jones.

In addition to Mozel Sanders, Gleaners Food Bank will be operating, or working alongside a partner, for two food giveaways Thanksgiving week. They are not Thanksgiving related but could offer help to some families. Those pickups will be at a mobile distribution spot at 2420 East Riverside Drive on Tuesday from 3 pm to 5 pm, and the second will be on Wednesday from 1 pm to 4 pm at 1201 East 46th Street.