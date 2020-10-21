Mozel Sanders Foundation looking for kitchens to prepare Thanksgiving meal

INDIANAPOLIS — The new coronavirus surge could continue through this winter and affect the holidays. Despite that, the Mozel Sanders Foundation is moving forward with plans for its annual Thanksgiving meal.

In 2019, the event served more than 40,000 hot meals on Thanksgiving Day. However, the kitchen normally used at Butler is shut down this year.

The foundation is looking around Indy for multiple kitchens to support this meal. The group wants to feed as many folks as possible considering many people have fallen on hard times during this pandemic.

“There may be more hungry people this year. We don’t know. We hope that the other programs that are usually in place on Thanksgiving, they actually step up and can still serve. So we’re all in this together,” said Stephen Sanders, Chief Executive Officer of the Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc.

Thermometers will be used on Thanksgiving Day to screen people. There will be a smaller group of volunteers working to get all of this done, and everyone handling food has to wear a mask, gloves and use plenty of hand sanitizer.