Mozel Sanders Foundation to continue Thanksgiving meal despite COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is presenting challenges for many organizations, the Mozel Sanders Foundation says it stands ready to feed thousands of hungry Hoosiers a Thanksgiving meal.

In 2019, the foundation served more than 20,000 hot meals on Thanksgiving Day. The foundation’s leaders say they anticipate an even greater need in 2020. It also provides groceries on every 2nd Thursday of the month.

The foundation’s leaders say they are working to develop a plan in case social distancing is still in place by the time Thanksgiving arrives. While they hope the current social distancing will help get COVID-19 under control so they can resume business as usual, they are preparing just in case.

“Times like these we are truly put to the test. Working together and continuing to serve is a testament to the vision and legacy of this organization.” Stephen Mozel James Sanders, President and CEO of the Mozel Sanders Foundation said.

People can help the foundation by donating through its website or text Mozel to 313131.