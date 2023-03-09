INDIANAPOLIS — Officials at MSD of Lawrence Township sent out a letter to families this week after what was described as a “parent’s error” resulting in a child going to school with a firearm in their backpack.

The incident happened at Mary Castle Elementary (8502 E. 82nd St.) on Tuesday.

According to a statement from MSD of Lawrence Township, the child’s parent put the gun in the bag on Monday when they were unable to enter an unnamed facility with it.

The gun was left in the child’s backpack when they went to school the next day.

The school was alerted by another parent whose child told them a student had a gun in their backpack on the school bus.

The school district says it is “utilizing both legal recourse and social services to address the issue.”