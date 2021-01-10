Multi-car accident leaves least 1 dead on Indy’s east side

The scene of a fatal accident at Washington and Emerson Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person has died following a multi-vehicle accident at E. Washington Street and Emerson Avenue on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred around 5 a.m. and involved three vehicles.

Police have confirmed at least one death, but at this time the full extent of the injuries and damage has yet to be released as investigators continue to piece together the aftermath of the wreck to determine what all unfolded.

No information about the deceased has yet been released by police.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.