NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A multi-million dollar development project is set to be considered by the Noblesville Common Council on Tuesday.

If approved, the city would get the green light to start on $72 million worth of mixed-use development to the city’s western gateway.

The Midland Pointe Development Project spans 40,000 square feet and 34 acres along the southeast corner of State Road 32 and Hazel Dell Parkway.

“We’ll have commercial and retail outlets there, along State Road 32, as well as some residential stacked flats and town homes adjacent to the Midland Trace Trail,” said Mayor Chris Jensen.

Some of the commercial and retail space planned include a Crew Car Wash, fuel station, bank and in-line retail. Officials say there’s also suggestions for a restaurant with outdoor dining to promote access to the Midland Trace Trail on the eastern edge.

Jensen says the development, which is in partnership with Secure Holdings, LLC and Town Companies, LLC, is a needed investment to those living beyond the downtown area.

“Folks that live, maybe outside of the downtown, want to be able to build a walk to shopping or retail establishments there,” he said. “We’re also seeing a big influx of those individuals coming to Noblesville that are really looking for an urban community within a suburban feel.”

The project also comes when plans are already in motion with INDOT to widen State Road 32 from Westfield to Downtown Noblesville.

Jensen says traffic along State Road 32 is concern as the area is already congested as is, but there’s no better time to pursue this development effort.

“We think actually the time is now to make these types of investments in that area to go in conjunction with their investment that they’re making,” said Jensen. “There’s an absolute need to focus on State Road 32 because it’s a main artery for Hamilton County.”

If the proposal is approved, Jensen says he expects work to begin by the end of this year. As far as how long construction will last, that is still unclear.

“It’ll probably be a good 12 month construction season a little bit, all of that’s kind of up in the air right now with the economy and inflation the way it is,” he said.