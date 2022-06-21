INDIANAPOLIS — At least two lanes of westbound I-465 are closed on the southwest side after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The closure affects I-465 drivers between S. Harding Street to Mann Road.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved, but initial reports indicated possibly as many as six to ten cars.

FOX59 crews said they saw a tow truck with four cars on the back of it. The cars appeared to have hit each other in a chain reaction, but that has not been confirmed by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.