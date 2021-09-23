Multiple counties impacted by 911 issues

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Agencies in several central Indiana counties are alerting residents that 911 lines are experiencing issues.

Agencies from Madison County, Boone County, Hendricks County and Hancock County have reported that all 911 lines are down at this time. Speedway, Airport, and Lawrence Police Department officials have also confirmed 911 issues.

Boone County and Madison County agencies have informed residents that text to 911 is still working as of the time of this report.

Hancock County 911 is informing people to 317-477-4400 for police, fire, and medical calls within the county.

The Lawrence Police Department says their calls would have automatically rolled over to Marion County, so they should have been no missed calls. Lawrence calls are now being rerouted to their backup lines and the situation is still being worked on.

We are working to determine why several 911 centers went down. We will provide any information that we learn as we get it.