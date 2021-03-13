Multiple homicides under investigation on Indy’s near east side

Scene of New York and Randolph on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple homicides are under investigation after a woman was found shot on Indy’s near east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m in the area of E. New York Street and N. Randolph Street.

Police say a woman was found shot in the upper back and was said to be in stable condion.

Additional investigation revealed multiple other homicides discovered in the area.

Police have not released any further information at this time as the scene is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.