INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after at least five people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning at an east side gas station.

Four of the victims are in stable condition, while a fifth is in critical condition. Everyone injured were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Marathon Gas Station at East 42nd Street & North Franklin Road for just after 5 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located five people with apparent gunshot wound(s). Everyone injured were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The intersection of East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road will be shut down for some time for police to investigate.

Police did not release additional information.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information is provided.