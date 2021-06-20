Multiple people injured in 2-vehicle accident

IMPD responding to a serious crash in the 8800 block of E. 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 8800 block of E. 38th Street around 1:30am on reports of an serious accident.

After investigation, IMPD says one car was traveling east bound on E. 38th Street when the driver t-boned a van in the passenger side, causing the vehicle to spin out of control. 3 people were ejected from the van on impact while two remained trapped inside. Emergency crews on scene had to cut those trapped out of the van.

The driver and sole occupant of the car crashed into a utility pole immediately after hitting the van.

3 of the passengers in the van were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. Both the driver and another passenger in the van were also transported, listed in serious condition. Driver of the car was also transported in serious condition.

This story is still developing.