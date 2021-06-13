Multiple people injured in West Lafayette shooting

by: Allyson Edmonds

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday evening, injuring 3 people.

Tippecanoe County dispatch says officers were called to the 2200 block of Lucia Lane on report of 10 to 15 shots fired with a visible crowd of people fleeing the area. Shortly after the initial call, officers then began to receive anonymous calls of a person shot at this location.

Sheriff’s did confirm one person was transported to the hospital with injuries consistent with a gun shot wound, but they believe a total of 3 victims are being treated at a local hospital.

A party was said to be going on in the area but police are unsure if it was related to the incident. The cottages where the shooting took place is just 5 minutes north of Purdue University.

The condition of those victims is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when there is more information.

