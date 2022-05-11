INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD investigators are on the scene of a multiple shooting incident along the downtown Canal Walk.

It happened shortly after midnight when police were called to the scene near W. St. Clair St. on a report of a person shot. Police have now confirmed there are four victims — all with gunshot wounds. All victims have been transported to local hospitals. They were said to be awake and breathing at the time of their transport, according to IMPD.

