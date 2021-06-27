Multiple shots fired downtown, damaging businesses on South Meridian St.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to multiple shots fired in the 200 block of S. Meridian Street early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., IMPD was called to the area on reports of shots fired. There were reportedly three individuals shooting at each other between cars in the northwest corner of the parking lot across from the Homewood Suites hotel. The suspects then fled the scene.

Commander Kerry Buckner tells us no one was found shot or injured at the scene, however gun shots damaged many cars and clubs in the area. He also says bullets were fired through the window of a room at the Homewood Suites hotel where a family was staying — breaking the glass window and hitting a wall in the bathroom.

Officers immediately shut down the bars and clubs in the area to clear the scene and to ensure everyone stayed safe. Meridian Street was blocked off to control the crowd and to keep traffic at a minimum. Commander Bucker says they had to call in about 25 additional officers to the scene to help control the chaos.

The Emergency Response Group responded quickly to the scene to help with any possible injuries. IFD also arrived on scene with a wagon full of snacks and drinks to ensure everyone was hydrated and healthy.

So far, no arrests have been made in this shooting and IMPD is still conducting their investigation.

This story is still developing.