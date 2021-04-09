Multiple vehicle crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-465 on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple lanes of I-465 on the south side have been shut down due to a crash involving several vehicles Friday morning.

The crash was reported just before 2:50 a.m. near on I-465 near I-65 and Madison Avenue.

Approximate location of crash.

Indiana State Police said three vehicles were involved, and several people were hurt and taken to the hospital. All of the cars were passenger vehicles. No semis were part of the crash.

Multiple possible OWIs are being investigated.

ISP expects the interstate to be shut down for a while. As of 5:15 a.m., one lane has reopened.