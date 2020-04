HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Officials in Hendricks County responded to a creek in Brownsburg after a vehicle was found upside down with multiple victims inside.

Crews responded to the area of East County Road 350 N and North County Road 600 E around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found multiple victims inside a vehicle.

Crews were working on getting the vehicle out of the water. The county coroner is responding to the scene. Two people have been confirmed dead.