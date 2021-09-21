Muncie animal shelter offering $5 pet adoption special until Oct. 22

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Animal Care and Services (MACS) is offering a $5 adoption special from Wednesday Sept. 22 until Oct. 22.

In an effort to find homes for hundreds of animals in their care, this one month special is boasted as a $300 value as all MACS animals are spayed/neutered, heartworm tested, vaccinated, dewormed and currently on flea prevention.

But this isn’t the only deal MACS is offering, any animal over six years of age who has been at the shelter for six months or longer will have their adoption fees waived.

Adoptions are also free for senior citizens, military service members and first responders.

Muncie Animal Care and Services is located at 901 W. Riggin Rd in Muncie. Adoption hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5:30 p.m. along with Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

Pets can be viewed online by clicking here. MACS can be contacted at (765) 747-4851.