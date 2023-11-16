MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is under arrest after police said he supplied the fentanyl that led to a teenager’s overdose death.

Booking photo of Ricky Taylor

Ricky L. Taylor, 24, was arrested on Wednesday on preliminary charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, along with dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony.

According to court documents, police were called to a Muncie residence on Sept. 16 where a juvenile male was found dead of a suspected overdose. An autopsy later confirmed this suspicion with the juvenile found to have died from acute fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

A search of the juvenile’s room uncovered a fentanyl tablet with an “M” and a “30” imprinted on the sides, according to court documents.

Investigators learned that the juvenile purchased the drugs from another juvenile while working at the Muncie Drag Strip racetrack. Police spoke to the juvenile dealer and found out that he was supplied with the drugs by Ricky Taylor.

Taylor, who had been arrested on unrelated warrants, spoke to investigators and admitted to selling blue M30 pills on multiple occasions, court documents detail. Taylor even reportedly told police that he was still selling the pills up until he was arrested on Nov. 9.