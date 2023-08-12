NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Muncie juvenile has been arrested for homicide, according to an affidavit for probable cause.

The New Castle Police Department was dispatched on May 2 at around 8:36 p.m. on a report of a possible hit-and-run vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers learned that residents in the area also reported hearing what sounded like gun shots. When rendering aid to the victim EMS found injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Ernest D. Thornberry of New Castle.

According to court documents, four possible suspects were located and interviewed. A13-year-old juvenile was arrested and detained.

The juveniles name is being withheld at this time. This story will be updated as information becomes available.