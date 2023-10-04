DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking someone’s car window.

Darius Daniel Gear was arrested on charges of burglary, residential entry, intimidation, and resisting law enforcement.

On Oct. 1, officers with the Muncie Police Department were dispatched to the 1900 block of S. High Street in reference to a criminal mischief call. Officers talked to a man who stated that Gear was causing issues and later broke the rear window of his car. The man also said that Gear had been staying in the abandoned house next door.

Court documents revealed that officers attempted to stop Gear when they located him walking in the area, but Gear ran away and evaded officers.

Later in the day, officers responded to a residence on a burglary report. Upon arrival, a woman told officers that her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, who was identified as Gear, reportedly broke into the house and stole a Macbook laptop.

According to the court documents, the mother was on the phone with Gear as officers listened to the conversation.

During the conversation, Gear mentioned that he had broken a car window earlier in the day and admitted to entering the ex-girlfriend’s home to take the laptop due to her having something of his.

In addition, Gear reportedly mentioned that he had a gun and threatened to kill her.