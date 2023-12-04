DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Muncie man was convicted of murder and other felony charges following a jury trial this week.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Jason De’Andre Harris, 34, was convicted of a level 1 felony charge for murder, a level 3 felony for criminal confinement, a level 4 felony for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and a level 6 felony for obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor charge of theft.

Harris was also identified as a habitual offender due to his previous felony convictions for aggravated battery, both level 3 felonies.

According to previous reports, Muncie police were called on Feb. 8 to a home located in the 2000 block of South Clark Street in response to a missing person report.

Jason De’Andre Harris

Court documents show that a man who was staying at the residence reportedly told officers that he was involved in a verbal dispute with Harris the previous night during a house party and that Harris allegedly pulled a gun on him.

The man reportedly went on to tell police that his roommate and the homeowner, identified as Erik Sparks, wanted Harris to leave. When the man woke up the following morning, he observed Harris inside the residence but Sparks was nowhere to be found, court documents said.

When the man asked Harris what had happened to Sparks, he “made a motion with his hand pulling his thumb across his throat as if Erik was dead,” according to court documents.

Harris allegedly told police that he and Sparks left the house and paid a visit to the Cardinal Greenway trail to urinate. While on the trail, Harris claimed that someone approached the two men from behind and put them on their knees before shooting Sparks in the head. He allegedly said during the interview that he decided to drag Sparks’s body into the woods and attempt to conceal the body with snow because he worried authorities would not believe the story.

Police confirmed that Harris brought them to the exact location of where the body was located, according to court documents. Harris later told police that he and Sparks got into an argument while inside the car. After that, Harris forced Sparks to walk down the trail while pointing a gun at him. Harris admitted that he then proceeded to shoot Sparks three to four times with a .40 caliber handgun, court documents said.

Harris allegedly told investigators that he blacked out during the incident and only realized what he had done after coming to.

“Although nothing can bring Erik Sparks back, I am very grateful for the jury verdicts in this case. Jason Harris will now be held accountable for brutally executing Erik Sparks on a cold and dark night last February,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman. “It is my sincere hope that this will be the first step in the healing process for Erik’s family and friends. I am proud of co-counsel Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig, Prosecutor’s Investigators Gala Laughner and Heather Stanley, and Muncie Police Detectives including Ryan Plummer and Joseph Duckham for their assistance and hard work and dedication in this case.”

Harris’ sentencing is scheduled to take place on Jan. 18, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. in Delaware Circuit Court 5.