Muncie man faces child exploitation, porn charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged with child exploitation and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Indiana State Police received six reports of child porn being uploaded to the internet from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Cyber Tipline. Through investigations and subpoenas, a detective was able to track the subject of the tips to a home in the 1700 block of W. 13th Street in Muncie.

State police executed a warrant on February 18 of 2021. While inside the home, the detective explained that he wanted to know who was looking at child porn. Documents reveal that a female inside the home stated to 25-year-old Justin D. Butler that he had looked at 13-year-old girls.

Butler was escorted to a police vehicle for a recorded interview, where he admitted that he had been viewing child porn for four years and possessed about 100 pictures and GIFs depicting child porn, according to court documents. He also admitted to looking at child porn depicting girls as young as 6 or 8 years old and told police he had accessed child porn from his cell phone and his parents’ house, also located in Muncie, per court records.

ISP seized Butler’s cell phone, and several images of child sexual abuse material were found on the device, according to authorities. Documents show that Butler sent and received child porn to other users through the Wickr app.

Charges were filed on June 24.