Muncie police arrest man for murder of girlfriend

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police arrested a man who they say murdered his girlfriend Wednesday night.

The Muncie Police Department said they received a call shortly before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday saying Christopher Allison murdered his girlfriend, with whom he has a child.

An initial investigation indicates Allison got into an argument with his girlfriend, ending with Allison allegedly strangling her.

Officers responded to the Water Bowl, located at 6811 N Old State Road 3, where they found the victim in the bed of a truck. They also found Allison in a separate vehicle.

Police arrested Allison and preliminarily charged him with murder, criminal confinement, strangulation, aggravated battery and intimidation.