MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan told FOX59 News that his detectives are making progress hour-by-hour in solving an early Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead and 18 people injured during a block party on the city’s south side.

”I will tell you the investigation is definitely getting traction,” said Sloan. “We are progressing and we hope to have a resolution soon.”

Joseph Bonner, 30, was shot to death at the intersection of Hackley and Willard Streets at 1:15 a.m. Sunday during a Muncie Homecoming Celebration which attracts former residents and other visitors to reconnect with family and friends.

Sloan said the injured included victims from outside of Muncie as his detectives have contacted multiple agencies in an attempt to track down clues and witnesses.

”And we have dealt with several different agencies in investigating this and I’ve got to tell you there were a lot of people in town during this weekend for the festivities that were from out of town, sure,” he said. ”Anybody that is out there from the community, we want to talk to. There were hundreds and hundreds of people there. The information that we need and the information that we are getting is out there and people are in possession of it. It’s just a matter of getting that information from those people.”

Sloan said his department’s investigation began at the crime scene and continued into the parking lot of IU Ball Memorial Hospital where victims and families confronted others whom they blamed for the shooting.

”Obviously it’s a shooting, right, so there’s shell casings at the scene, there’s personal articles, whether its cellphones or whatever might have been dropped,” said the chief. ”The chaos spilled over obviously from the scene across town to the hospital which is the last place you wanted. The deputy chief and other personnel were over at the hospital and from what I understand it was just as bad over there.”

Sloan said he knows, but won’t confirm, how many guns were fired in the crowd of up to a thousand people who were attending the block party that his officers were attempting to shut down.

Muncie PD has been receiving tips from the community as well as combing social media for information.

”That’s particularly true when you’re talking about witnesses that you need to track down or even suspects, yeah,” said Sloan. “We have a good relationship with the community in knowing who these people are when these situations come up sometimes.”

Sloan is confident his detectives will soon wrap up their case.

”The investigation at this point in my opinion is going very well,” said Sloan. “I expect to have a resolution very soon and Muncie Police is doing everything it can to attain that goal.”

“Do you know who you’re looking for?” I asked.

“You know I can’t say that right now,” said the chief, smiling slightly at the question he knew was coming.

The City of Muncie announced that a relief fund has been set up through the Concerned Clergy of Muncie. Checks can be submitted to the Concerned Clergy of Muncie with the phrase “Relief Fund” on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 4174, Muncie, IN 47307.