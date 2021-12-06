Muncie Police Department looking to bring more experienced officers to police force

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is hoping to attract officers with experience to join their police force.

The department is hosting a lateral transfer hiring process for qualified full-time sworn law enforcement officers.

The department says the premise is to recognize the value of those with law enforcement experience by providing starting salary/pay incentives, personal days and sign-on bonuses based on an applicant’s police or law enforcement experience and to reduce the hiring time.

In this hiring process, the department says interested applicants must have an Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Certification and be a current member, or be eligible to become a member, of the 1977 Police and Firefighters pension fund.

Among the benefits the department is offering is a $5,000 signing bonus, between $900 and $6,000 longevity rates based on years of certified service, and between $500 and $1,500 annual based on degree. This is on top of a $53,586.40 starting salary.

For more information, or to apply, visit the Muncie Police Department website. The application deadline is January 7 at 4 p.m.