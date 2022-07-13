MUNCIE, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Muncie home early Wednesday morning.

The Muncie Police Department said officers responded to the 2900 block of South Liberty Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man and woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

As of the time of this report, the department is conducting a homicide investigation into their deaths. The Delaware County Coroner has yet to identify the victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Muncie Police Dept. Detective division at 765-747-4867 or dispatch at 765-747-4838.