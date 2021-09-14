Muncie police officer arrested for drunk driving

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie police officer has been arrested by the Indiana State Police for drunk driving.

According to a Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Damon Stovall of the Muncie Police Department was arrested on Sunday for the offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Indiana State Police were notified by Muncie Chief of Police Nathan Sloan that one of his officers was possibly driving while under the influence.

State police then located Stovall who agreed to a field sobriety test. Stovall’s blood alcohol content was measured at .172 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

He was taken to the Delaware County Jail without incident.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman commended Chief Sloan for his decision to notify the state police once learning of a possible OWI within his department.

“Clearly this was the correct choice to avoid even the appearance of impropriety,” Hoffman said. “Chief Sloan should be commended on his decision to bring in an outside agency to handle this matter.”