Muncie police say 1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Muncie police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person and injured another.

According to the Muncie Police Department, dispatch received a call about a shooting in the 2200 block of S. Pershing Street at approximately 11:24 a.m. on Friday.

Officers were reported to have arrived and located one deceased male. Another male was also found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and transported to a hospital for treatment. The degree of the second male’s injuries are unknown.

No further information has been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Muncie police at (765) 747-4867.