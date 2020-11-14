Muncie police say man sent pornography to children

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie man who they say sent pornographic images to two children.

A probable cause affidavit filed by the Muncie Police Department alleges Jack Durbin Jr. sent the images to a 13-year-old and 16-year-old girl. They say Durbin has a history of sending inappropriate sexual images to women at the church. They believe this is the first time he sent sexual messages to a juvenile.

The arrest comes after an investigation into a report of a girl who received pornographic images on her phone. The affidavit alleges the girl received the images from Durbin, who attends the same church as her and is considered a family friend.

The affidavit alleges Durbin admitted to sending to the girls, and believed the 16-year-old was actually 12. Police say Durbin told them that he did not know why he did it, saying “he just does stupid stuff sometimes.”

Durbin was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Delaware County Jail on two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.