MUNCIE, Ind. — Tributes are pouring in for a retired Muncie Police K9 officer after being laid to rest earlier this month.

The former Police K9, Carlos, served in the Muncie Police Department for 10 years from 2011 to 2021. The city’s Facebook page thanked Carlos for his many years of service after he was buried on July 11.

“Carlos assisted the police department with apprehension of countless violent criminals, keeping his human counterparts safe from the dangers those individuals posed,” read a portion of the online post.

The city thanked Carlos for his contributions to the Muncie Police Department and congratulated him on a well-earned retirement before his passing.

“Carlos was able to live a happy, full life in retirement and enjoyed being with his loving family and tearing up the back yard as a dog should. Carlos, thank you for your service to Muncie. You will be missed.”