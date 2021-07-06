Muncie woman arrested after man stabbed 9 times in the back

MUNCIE, Ind.– A Muncie woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man several times during an argument.

Danielle Krieg, 31, faces a felony aggravated battery charge.

The incident happened on July 2 in the 3400 block of North Barnhill Lane. Police arrived and found a man in an apartment with nine stab wounds on his back.

When police spoke with the stabbing victim, he told them this all started over an argument between him and Krieg’s husband regarding a security camera sim card.

The man said he was trying to get Krieg’s husband to leave the apartment, but he would not. That’s when Krieg allegedly stabbed the man in the back with a pocket knife, according to court documents.

Medical staff noted one of the wounds was very close to his lung and may have penetrated it.

Krieg’s husband told police that the stabbing victim initially drew the knife while the two men fought, and Krieg was somehow able to take possession of it. He said he then saw his wife stabbing the man repeatedly in the back.

The couple left before police arrived, and the husband stated Krieg refused to call the police. Officers later arrested her at a local hotel. Court documents show she told police she hid the knife in a closet behind a piece of drywall in her bedroom.

She was taken to the Delaware County Jail on $20,000 bond.