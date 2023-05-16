MUNCIE, Ind. — A woman in Muncie has been arrested in connection to an overdose death.

Danielle Lynn Phillips, 35, was arrested Friday, four days after a 26-year-old woman was found deceased in a home off South Dill Street.

Court documents show police found Facebook and text messages between Phillips and the overdose victim, Carrie Spurlock, on May 6 and 7 that appeared to refer to planned drug transactions.

Phillips was arrested on unrelated warrants after a traffic stop Friday, and she reportedly admitted being present when Carrie purchased cocaine from someone else on May 6 and 7.

Phillips told police that Carrie still owed $30 for the reported drugs she purchased and went to the Dill Street home, after being unable to reach the woman. She says she received no response after knocking on the door.

“Danielle admitted that as her payment for her part in the transaction, the cocaine dealer was to give her cocaine,” an investigator wrote.

Phillips was preliminarily charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

She was booked at the Delaware County jail Saturday on a $50,000 bond.

At the time of the latest arrest, Phillips already faced a total of seven charges in five cases pending in Delaware Circuit Court 3, including auto theft, escape, intimidation, pointing a firearm and theft.