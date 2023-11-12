WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has died after crashing her car into a truck early Saturday morning, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were dispatched Saturday at 7:52 a.m. on a report of a collision at the intersection of US 35 and David Meyers Rd.

The initial investigation determined that an individual was driving a 2011 Honda Accord and traveling southbound on US 35. The driver veered during a curve and crashed into a tri-axle dump truck.

The driver of the Honda Accord, 35-year-old Carolyn Legg of Muncie, has died from injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Preliminary information suggests that Legg was allegedly using an electronic device. There was also reported glare from the sun.

US 35 was closed for more than four hours.