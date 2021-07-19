Muncie woman faces charges after allegedly stealing from incapacitated man

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a 77-year-old man she was hired to help care for.

According to court documents, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office began investigation on July 12 after a teller at a credit union in Muncie noticed that the signature on a check cashed by 45-year-old Catina M. Lee was not the account holder’s signature. The teller then called the 77-year-old account holder to see if he authorized the check and money transfers and told him there was $23,000 withdrawn from his checking account.

On July 16, detectives brought Lee in for an interview where she admitted to forging the victim’s checks, according to court documents. She also reportedly admitted to creating an account in the name of the victim’s dead spouse and trying to set up weekly deposits into this account from the victim’s account.

Authorities say they found checks along with a checkbook belonging to the victim in Lee’s purse.

After the interview, Lee was taken to the Delaware County Jail, where correctional officers found Lee to have two tablets of hydrocodone.

Lee is being charged with exploitation of endangered adult, forgery (four counts), theft over $750, check fraud (six counts), identity deception and possession of a controlled substance.