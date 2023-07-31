MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie community is beginning the healing process after a mass shooting at a block party over the weekend.

Hundreds turned out for a vigil this evening to pray for the victims, including some who are still fighting for their lives.

One of those people still fighting is Shealyn Orr. The 26-year-old mother of three was run over by a car as it fled the gunfire.

“My cousin was in front of me. I seen her and she was running and I seen the car hit her,” Kimora Goodwin said. “They ran over her and did not stop.”

Photo provided

Several of Shealyn’s family members were attending the party and found her laying face down amid the chaos.

“She kept just saying, ‘I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die, I can’t breathe,'” Shealyn’s older sister, Nette Gudger, said.

Her family said Shealyn is in the Intensive Care Unit at Methodist Hospital and is on a ventilator. They said her injuries included a collapsed lung, a broken pelvic bone and a badly broken leg.

Her prognosis is uncertain.

“It is still running through my mind,” Goodwin said. “[I’m] just hoping that my cousin is ok.”

As her family looks to a possible recovery, healing was also the topic at a Monday night vigil.

“When isolated incidents like this happen, it stings all of us. It hurts all of us,” one pastor said.

People from different neighborhoods and backgrounds, whether they were personally affected or not, came together to begin that collective healing process and acknowledge those who are still fighting for their lives.

“We need to hold them up in prayer and we need to hold their families up in prayer,” said vigil organizer Lathay Pegues.

As this community tries to deal with a tragedy, so many said they still remain hopeful that change can and will come.

“We just have to be one big family and we can’t have no this one there and this one there,” said Sondra Winfrey. “We just have to be a big family.”

Shealyn’s family is asking the person who hit her to turn themselves into the police. Investigators said today they are investigating this incident and asking anyone who knows anything to come forward.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses. You can find that here.