Muncie woman found guilty of selling drugs to pregnant woman who died after overdosing on fentanyl

MUNCIE, Ind. – The prosecutor says it’s a first in Delaware County.

Jurors convicted a Muncie woman who sold drugs to a pregnant woman, resulting in her death and the death of her unborn baby.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours Tuesday afternoon before finding 33-year-old Jessica Campbell guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Investigators said Campbell sold fentanyl to 27-year-old Ashley Rudisill in July 2018. Rudisill was eight months pregnant at the time and suffered a fatal overdose that also resulted in the death of her unborn child.

Prosecutors said Rudisill had asked Campbell to sell her heroin but received fentanyl instead, leading to the fatal overdose.

According to Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman, the conviction marked the first time in Delaware County history that someone had been held criminally accountable for killing another person by selling them drugs.

“This verdict should send a crystal-clear message to drug dealers: if you deal narcotics in Delaware County and your customer overdoses and dies, you will be prosecuted and you will be held accountable,” Hoffman said in a statement.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 31. Campbell faces between 20 and 40 years in prison.