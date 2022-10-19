MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman has learned her sentence after she was found guilty of dealing heroin to another woman who then overdosed and died.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Vera R. Morgan to 32 years in prison for the charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. Another eight years were added to her sentence for being a habitual offender.

The sentence comes after Morgan was convicted in August in connection with the death of a woman in 2020. The woman overdosed while using heroin with her boyfriend that they bought from Morgan.

“This conviction marks the third time this year our office has successfully prosecuted a defendant for Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death,” Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said after the sentence was issued. “Despite what some may think, dealing drugs is a violent crime. This conviction should send a crystal clear message to drug dealers: if you deal narcotics in Delaware County and your customer overdoses and dies, you will be prosecuted and you will be held accountable. Stop selling your poison in our community.”