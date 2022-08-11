LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police.

In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence in the case.

The charges stem from a 2021 crash in Lebanon. Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stolen vehicle report. They were able to pull Brown over but she took off, leading deputies on a chase into Lebanon.

After crashing into multiple other vehicles, Brown grabbed her 3-month-old infant and ran from the scene. Officer found the two just south of the crash scene.

For the failure to remain at the scene of an accident charge, Brown was sentenced to 12 years, with six years suspended. For the resisting law enforcement charge, Brown was sentenced to three years. For the auto theft charge, Brown was sentenced to one year.

All of the sentences will be served at the same time, meaning Brown will spend a little under six years in prison before being placed on probation.