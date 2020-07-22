Mural over Lebanon’s Big 4 Rail Trail to honor history of rail line

LEBANON, Ind. — The City of Lebanon is beautifying an overpass over a popular trail while honoring the rail line the trail is named after.

Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry said the train-themed mural honors the Big 4 rail line, the namesake for the Big 4 Trail. He says the city decided to paint the mural to replace the less-than-desirable tagging that currently occupies that stretch of the trail.

“We wanted to replace a negative, with a positive,” said Mayor Matt Gentry. “That stretch of the trail is extremely popular, seen by dozens of daily visitors. Foul language and other negative markings have no place in our city, let alone on an outstanding quality of life amenity like The Big 4 Trail.”

Funding for the mural comes from INDOT. The city applied for, and was granted permission from INDOT to add the artistic accent to the I-65 overpass.