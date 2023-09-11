HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office announced that it has dropped a murder charge against a Monrovia man accused of fatally stabbing a coworker at a truck stop near Clayton Saturday night.

The Hendricks County Prosecutors Office announced Monday afternoon that the man acted out of self-defense in justifying its decision to not move forward with formal charges. This decision was reached after assessing witness statements, surveillance footage and scene evidence.

Hendricks County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the TA Truck Stop at 10346 S. State Road 39 Saturday night in response to reports that a person had been stabbed.

The altercation reportedly involved two individuals who were employees at the truck stop, HCSO said. The incident ended with the fatal stabbing of 33-year-old Martinsville native Darin Lee Simpson. Simpson died shortly after being transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

An individual was taken into custody and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to the stabbing.

According to previous reports, the assault between the two coworkers was born out of a social media argument.