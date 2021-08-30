Names released for several homicide victims killed over violent Indianapolis weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The names have been released for several people killed in a series of shooting across Indianapolis over the weekend.

The last in the string of homicides took place Sunday night at the Amber Woods Apartments along Mitthoeffer Road.

Two men were shot along John Marshall Drive. One of those victims, 21-year-old Chandler Beach, died from his injuries.

That killing marked the fourth homicide in just 13 months at the same complex.

“It’s disturbing and it’s frustrating,” said reverend James Jackson.

Reverend Jackson is the pastor at Fervent Prayer Church, which is less than one mile away from the Amber Woods Apartments.

In May, DaShay Thomas was shot to death at an apartment on John Marshall Drive. In April, Lamar Pittman was killed inside his apartment on John Jay Drive. In July of last year, someone murdered Timothy Bean Jr. at another apartment on John Marshall Drive.

“Well it’s very troubling,” said Jackson. “We need a coalition of people who know how to fix this kind of thing to galvanize around the issue and lets fix it.”

Of course violence isn’t isolated to that one property.

On Sunday, Matthew Mattingly was found dead in a ditch along west 56th Street near Eagle Creek Reservoir. Luis Mercado Perez was shot to death on in the 4200 block of north Wittfield Street. Police say a family member killed Tyshune Neely on Eugene Street.

The violence left IMPD officers tired and upset over the weekend.

“It’s heartbreaking and heart wrenching,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

The weekend killings brought the total number of homicides for the year to 176 and both police and pastor Jackson agree partnerships are the key to driving down those numbers.

“Crime is happening everywhere and unfortunately there’s no way to contain it if we don’t work together,” said Burris.

“I’m hopeful our city leaders will find a way to unite,” said Jackson. “It’s politically messy, but we must get the politics out of the way and deal with the issues.”

Three of the four recent homicides at Amber Woods remain unsolved.

Anyone with information on any unsolved homicide is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.