COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on drug-related charges early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post, CPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinley Avenue at 12:15 a.m. on a report of a drug overdose. When police arrived on scene, they located an unresponsive person who was not breathing.

CPD reported that its officers provided life-saving measures to the person until paramedics arrived. Police indicated that the person ultimately regained consciousness and before being transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

While they were inside the residence they were called to, police observed marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officers indicated that, during a subsequent search of the home, they located a wooden box containing syringes and a half pound of methamphetamine.

Philip L. Thompson, Jordan T. Roberts and Kristen M. Sexton were later arrested by CPD. Police reported that all three individuals are from Columbus.

Thompson and Roberts both face identical preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug injection device.

Sexton has been initially charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.