Nashville city leaders seek safety protocols for tourists after rush of Brown County visitors

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — An influx of tourists to Brown County this past weekend has sparked an outrage over the lack of social distancing and safety precautions that residents, business owners, and city council members noticed from people visiting. Businesses depend on tourism as the city’s only industry, but they are asking the public to help keep their residents safe during this pandemic. City leaders are looking for solutions.

“People were walking around, no facemasks or anything on, and it made a lot of residents nervous about it,” one Nashville business owner saidduring a town hall zoom meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Nashville city leaders say people came to enjoy their town last weekend, but failed to abide by many of the safety guidelines in place by the state. They say some restaurants are offering curbside pick up, but people who came, just stayed and ate in the streets.

City council members are allowing restaurants to open for in-house dining services after Governor Eric Holcomb’s May 11th ban is lifted. Restaurants can only be at 50% capacity.

“We are going to leave it open to you,” City Council member Nancy Crocker said while speaking to business owners. “We are going to support whatever decision you find best.”

The Hobnob Corner in Nashville has already made their own choice.

“Well, we are not ready to open on the 11th. I mean as much as we want to because of money and all, we are not necessarily ready to do that as we don’t feel the community as a whole is ready to do that,” Hobnob Corner owner Betsy Cole said.

City leaders are working toward solutions so their economy can begin to open safely. It’s a hard balance to appease tourists seeking to come, business owners needing to open, and residents pleading to stay safe.

“We want to put notices on shops of what our guidelines are,” City Council President Jane Gore said.

“We also are working to provide hand sanitizer stations around the town, and trying to get some artists to help me make them,” Crocker said. “We are talking about [what] we are calling a volunteer army, to have fun things on t-shirts, and have those people help [business owners] make sure people are social distancing. We are working on a plan to possibly have more police officers in town.”

Matt Gray, owner of Iris Garden and The Rock Shop, continues on the notion of law enforcement assistance, “In a kind of first handshake, once again from our police, going up saying, ‘Hey guys, ladies and gentlemen, if you can separate just a little bit as you walk into town, this isn’t just for you, but the protection of others.’”

On the topic of not wearing masks, the Brown County Visitors Bureau is working toward finding answers to that problem as well.

“Right now, the Visitors Center is looking into alternatives,” explains Jane Ellis with the Brown County Visitors Bureau. “We are looking at things a little more Brown County style like bandanas, so people, if they do come and don’t have a mask, they would be able to get something suitable in the Visitors Center.”

Business owners say they are already doing all they can to make sure their customers remain safe.

“I’m also putting a Kleenex outside, so people can use that for the door knob. I’ve had sanitizer in here before this even started for people to use,” says Jim Rispoli, owner of Caramel Corn Cottage, “We need this town open or it will be boarded up antique stores if we keep it closed.”