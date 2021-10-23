National bottle shortage puts pressure on local wineries and distilleries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you are a fan of local wine and liquor, now may be the time to stock up. A national bottle shortage is about to cramp wineries and distilleries looking to get their products to consumers.

“It will quickly be where we have no bottles at all,” details Joseph Durm, Manager at Buck Creek Winery, “We are right up against it for sure.”

Durm says glass imports from Europe are at a halt. He also says shipping costs for fruit and bottles are up 400% compared to last year. If woes continue, the stock of popular flavors may be the first to take the hit. Places like Buck Creek say they expect bottle distributors to priorities bigger companies with larger orders before their needs.

“We are down to maybe two weeks left of bottles before we are going to have to start using bottles we wouldn’t use,” adds Durm, “A big part of wine marketing is how you pack certain types of wines. You would put it in blue bottles, or dark colored glass, or clear glass. We will have to start mixing and matching things.”

Distilleries are also feeling the pressure. 1205 Distillery opened a location in Westfield during the pandemic, and their Fletcher Place spot expanded to include the building next door. Despite the expansions, they are struggling to get bottles for distribution.

For the past three years they have used a specific bottle. They recently went to rebrand their bottles, however the bottle manufacturer ran out. They tried getting a similar shaped bottle, only to realize their new labels did not fit the new bottles. The result was a hit to their bottom dollar.

“We had to get a new labeler for the new bottle,” explains Brian Spony, manager of 1205 Distillery, “As far as sending out to distributors, it has impacted us.”