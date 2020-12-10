National Coalition of Public Transportation Agencies call for emergency federal relief

INDIANAPOLIS — As Congress continues to debate a new coronavirus relief bill, the country’s leading public transportation agencies are calling for immediate emergency funding.

During a virtual meeting Thursday, leaders of several mass transit agencies including IndyGo, warned about the consequences if Congress fails to provide relief to the transportation industry.

The president and CEO of IndyGo warned there could be drastic cuts to services, fare increases, layoffs for employees and delays to major projects including the blue and purple lines.

“Without the additional funds just to maintain our regular services, just as my other colleagues have predicted, IndyGo would face a potential cut of its operations services by 30 percent,” Inez Evans – president and CEO of IndyGo said.

The federal government has invested nearly $80 million in the purple line and another $90 million in the blue line. IndyGo’s CEO says without that money, the projects can’t move forward.