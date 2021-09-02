National Guard: First Afghan evacuees land in Indiana

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The first evacuees from Afghanistan have landed in Indiana and are on their way to Camp Atterbury, according to the Indiana National Guard.

The evacuees landed Thursday afternoon.

It is currently unclear how many people are in this first group. Officials say they will be releasing additional information later Thursday evening.

Camp Atterbury is one of eight sites in the United States that will be receiving Afghan evacuees. Officials expect about 1,000 evacuees by the end of the week and anticipate as many as 5,000 total.

The evacuees are expected to remain at Camp Atterbury for at least two weeks.

