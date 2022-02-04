National Guard patrolling roads, helping stranded Hoosiers

LAWRENCE, Ind. — More than 200 Indiana National Guardsmen have been patrolling throughout the state during the winter storm assisting state police.

The guardsman are patrolling major roads and looking for people who are stranded in the bad weather.

“The last couple days we’ve been running 24-hour operations,” said Sgt. First Class Aaron George.

George and other guardsmen have been working out of the National Guard Armory in Lawrence. At all times, eight crews of four guardsmen each have been patrolling central Indiana roads since Wednesday.

George said they work in 12-hour shifts. He spent Thursday night into Friday morning in one of the armored humvees the guard is patrolling in.

“We usually have stranded drivers or stuck individuals that we help, either shovel snow or push their vehicles, try and get them to self recover,” George said.

The Guard works with Indiana State Police, being extra eyes and ears on top of the ISP patrol cars already out on the road.

George said many of the people they help get an unexpected ride in a humvee.

“We will actually take them to the nearest hotel or gas station and make sure they are safe,” he said.

The guardsmen will stay with the driver until they’ve got a ride or a place to stay.

Inside the humvee, they’re prepared to help in a lot of ways, even with dinner.

“We carry a five-gallon water can with us, as well as a box of MREs so we can make sure people have water and food at that time,” said George. “We also carry multiple cans of fuel in the event someone needs fuel, as well.”

Guardsmen are doing these patrols across the state. A total of 240 have been deployed to help travelers.

In South Bend, guardsmen helped a traveling nurse from Georgia after she crashed her car during the storm.

“She swerved and ended up burying her front end in a ditch, we checked on her and stayed with her until law enforcement showed up to get her the assistance she needed,” said Sgt. Adonijah Adams, an Indiana National Guard Squad Leader.

George said no matter the situation the stranded Hoosier is in, they’re always happy to see the humvee roll-up.

”Regardless of the situation with which their vehicle may be in, or the situation that happened to them, there is always a smile on their face when they see us,” George said.

The Guard is prepared to continue this work through Sunday, but the mission could be extended depending on the weather and what the state needs.